'It's cool': Alberta's only public roller rink is now open in Edmonton

It started in the 30s, came back in the 50s and was huge in the 70s, but who goes roller skating in 2021?

A new Edmonton business is hoping that answer is lots of people, as Rollers Roller Rink attempts to reignite the fad activity at its new location on St. Albert Trail.

"It’s been weird, it was always like a niche thing. So it’s cool to see people very interested in it now," skater Chloe Spelliscy told CTV News Edmonton during a demo of her skills.

The interest is building again, said instructor Claudia Garcia. So she opened a 20,000-square foot location in a former gym, held a grand opening on Friday night.

"We’ll be the only ones in Alberta," she said.

Garcia is hoping a recent spark of interest on social media helps her overcome the hurdles of opening a business during a pandemic.

"It’s going to be around for a long time, possibly forever. We’ve got to adjust and make changes to the things we like," she said.

But it's not just a young crowd that Rollers is hoping to attract.

"The majority of people who have been interested are like 70 or 80, who not only grew up skating, but skated when they were adults too," instructor Braidi Gurba said.

Rollers Roller Rink offers lessons and skate rentals and is located at 13543 St. Albert Trail NW.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Touria Izri