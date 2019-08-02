Residents of a northern Alberta hamlet are back after flooding evacuated them for eight days, but dozens of homes are damaged.

The water is mostly gone from Marten Beach, but silt has filled the ditches and caked people's yards and homes.

"It's devastating," Randy Ross told CTV News Edmonton. "We’re still waiting to hear from our insurance, but last year they didn’t give us a damn thing."

The flood washed out sections of Highway 88, but it reopened Friday afternoon and crews constructed two temporary bridges.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg