'It's disheartening': Edmonton-area non-profit target for catalytic converter thefts
An Edmonton-area non-profit is feeling frustrated after three catalytic converters were stolen from its fleet within 10 days.
“You know the first time I think you take it in stride… the second time… this weekend I was very upset,” Ann Marie Lepan, the CEO for the Robin Hood Association, said.
“As soon as the driver called me and said his vehicle sounded like a Harley Davidson I knew exactly what had happened,” Koreen Beaumont, the manager of transportation services at the Robin Hood Association, added.
Lepan said the organization provides about 2,600 trips per day between Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park between their 16 vehicles, serving up to 350 adults and 350 children with developmental disabilities to get to appointments, work or to volunteer.
“We pride ourselves on being an effective service for the clients that we provide supports to, and when you have to discontinue that or modify it and people are not provided with what they would like to have or need to have, it’s very discouraging for us,” Beaumont added.
The cost to fix all three vans will run the organization up to $15,000, money both Beaumont and Lepan say they just don’t have.
“This is three of our vehicles in the last week that came off the road and have to be repaired and they’re already an aging fleet; it's not something we’ve got endless resources for,” Lepan said.
“This is just another problem to deal with.”
According to Beaumont, the thief isn’t just taking the catalytic converter, they're also snagging other valuable parts like mufflers from the vans.
“Whatever they can get their hands on they’re taking,” she said.
The organization has also been actively trying to deter vandalism by beefing up security with cameras and flood lights, but so far that hasn’t helped.
“We have been proactive,” Lepan explained. “You feel like you’re constantly safeguarding your own property.”
“It’s disheartening that people have this desperation that they target a not-for-profit.”
If anyone has information regarding these thefts, call Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7749.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario parents won't be notified of all school outbreaks but data on absentee rates will be available
The Ontario government says parents will only be notified of a potential COVID-19 outbreak when approximately 30 per cent of staff and students in the school are absent but data on absentee rates will be available to the public before that threshold is met.
Quebec's tax on unvaccinated: Trudeau says 'strong measures' have worked
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'incentives and strong measures' have worked in the fight against COVID-19, weighing in on Quebec's proposed tax on unvaccinated residents.
Quebec vaccine passport to require three shots, those who got COVID-19 urged to get boosted sooner
Quebec public health released new directives for people to get boosted 'as soon as possible,' including those who recently had COVID-19, as the province prepares to make three doses the minimum to be considered 'adequately protected.'
When will Canada's Omicron wave peak? What we know so far
The Omicron variant's spread may be slowing slightly, at least in some provinces where a government website monitoring virus projection estimates shows peak infections could be reached within a week.
Not enough children in Canada are getting COVID-19 jabs: Trudeau
Not enough Canadian children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when the rapidly spreading Omicron variant threatens to swamp health-care systems, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Trump slams politicians who won't say they got booster shots
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming politicians who refuse to say whether they have received COVID-19 booster shots as 'gutless.'
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as 'Be My Baby,' 'Baby I Love You' and 'Walking in the Rain' as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Nurses are burning out from the COVID-19 pandemic but supports can help, experts say
As nurses experience high levels of stress amid increases in hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Canada due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the latest challenge in a two-year struggle against the virus, experts believe organizational changes can help front-line health-care workers cope with burning out.
COVID-19 is making divorces more acrimonious, lengthier: lawyers
COVID-19-related stressors have led to an increase in marital tensions, and as the pandemic enters its second year, lawyers say divorces are becoming more acrimonious and more drawn out as a result.
Calgary
-
'This is soul-crushing': Calgary Chamber of Commerce responds to calls for circuit-breaker shutdown
Recent calls from three of Alberta's most prominent unions for the province to implement circuit-breaker measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 have many business owners on edge.
-
Shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests delayed: Alberta top doc
A restock in rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits for Albertans to use at home and in schools has been delayed.
-
Family pleads for return of urn taken during southwest Calgary break-in
Calgary police are asking for help from the public to locate a white and gold urn stolen from a southwest home over the holidays.
Saskatoon
-
Even though they're widely available, Sask. top doc warns against 'overuse' of rapid COVID-19 tests
Despite a high number of available COVID-19 rapid tests compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan's top doctor says it's important not to "overuse" them.
-
'Trust yourself': Sask. premier won't implement restrictions despite top doctor's recommendations for smaller gatherings
Saskatchewan's premier says implementing recommendations or restrictions on gathering sizes would not be effective in decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite advice from the province’s top doctor.
-
'I'm sick of it': Saskatoon resident says snow ridges a hazard
A Saskatoon resident is seeing red over how the city clears the white stuff.
Regina
-
'Trust yourself': Sask. premier won't implement restrictions despite top doctor's recommendations for smaller gatherings
Saskatchewan's premier says implementing recommendations or restrictions on gathering sizes would not be effective in decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite advice from the province’s top doctor.
-
1,084 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the active case count to another all-time high of 8,706.
-
'I trusted in my doctor': Longtime Ukabam patient takes stand in sexual assault trial
A third former patient of Sylvester Ukabam told court Wednesday she saw and trusted the then-gastroenterologist for 13 years prior to the incident that caused her sexual assault allegation.
Atlantic
-
60 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in N.S., including a child under the age of 5
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, as of Wednesday, there are 60 people in hospital that were admitted due to COVID-19, including a child under the age of five.
-
N.B. reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in New Brunswick reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, involving a person aged 80 and over in the Saint John region (Zone 2).
-
Hockey PEI apologizes for handling of on-ice racism incident
Hockey PEI is apologizing for the way it handled an act of racism between two teams in December.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents won't be notified of all school outbreaks but data on absentee rates will be available
The Ontario government says parents will only be notified of a potential COVID-19 outbreak when approximately 30 per cent of staff and students in the school are absent but data on absentee rates will be available to the public before that threshold is met.
-
Top questions on Ontario's return to in-person learning answered
Students in Ontario are set to return to in-person learning on Monday. Here's everything you need to know.
-
Ontario's top doctor clarifies remarks about pediatric vaccine after being accused of 'feeding' vaccine hesitancy
Ontario’s top public health official has released a statement reiterating his belief in the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine after facing criticism over earlier remarks which appeared to question whether there was enough data to support mandating its use.
Montreal
-
Thousands sign up for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Quebec threatens to tax the unvaxxed
Thousands more people have registered for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, amid threats by Quebec officials to tax the unvaccinated.
-
'It sets a certain precedent': Quebec judge suspends unvaccinated man's visitation rights with child
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended a father's right to see his child based on evidence that the man is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and appears to oppose government anti-pandemic health measures.
-
MISSING
MISSING | 62-year-old woman reported missing in Montreal's Lachine borough
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 62-year-old Marie Gema Louisma, who was last seen on Jan. 11 on Duff-Court St. in the Lachine borough.
Ottawa
-
Omicron 'increasing the likelihood' most Ottawans will be exposed to COVID, top doctor says
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches calls the Omicron variant a "game changer" due to its high transmissibility.
-
OPP warn of counterfeit 'Z dollard' toonies surfacing in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are warning businesses of some counterfeit toonies that were found at a store in Hawkesbury.
-
Ontario parents won't be notified of all school outbreaks but data on absentee rates will be available
The Ontario government says parents will only be notified of a potential COVID-19 outbreak when approximately 30 per cent of staff and students in the school are absent but data on absentee rates will be available to the public before that threshold is met.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly to 99 in Waterloo Region
A total of 99 people are in hospital currently positive and receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region hospitals, Wednesday’s dashboard update shows.
-
'A lot more could be done': Concerns about Ontario's back-to-school plan
The Ontario government's return to school plan is raising many questions and concerns for parents and teachers' unions.
-
Ontario's changes to the G road test are dividing experts
The Ontario government is temporarily removing elements of the G road test in an effort to address the testing backlog created by COVID-19 restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury golf course prepares to open winter attraction
There’s soon to be another option for outdoor activities in Greater Sudbury as one of the city's golf courses prepares to open its first snow park.
-
Portions of Hwy. 11 closed after several crashes, one fatal
There have been four crashes on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on Wednesday morning, including one fatality, police say.
-
Organizations in Sudbury receive funding from Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund
Two organizations in Sudbury have received funding from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund. The money is a way to ensure people get the mental health support they need close to home during the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'It is here to stay': Manitoba public health says everyone will likely be exposed to COVID-19 in the coming weeks
Manitoba public health is shifting to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 instead of containing it, saying with the highly transmissible Omicron variant in play, it is likely everyone will be exposed to the virus in the coming weeks.
-
-
Why Manitoba does not report daily COVID-19 cases by vaccination status anymore
The province has changed the way it reports daily infections based on vaccination status, which one epidemiologist says is the right step that can provide a clearer picture for Manitobans.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. hits 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital in latest update
B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations continued Wednesday, with 500 infectious patients now in hospital with the disease for the first time since April 2021.
-
Judge sides with homeowners in B.C. sinkhole case against the province
A judge sided with three B.C. homeowners who took on the provincial government in a nuisance case stemming from a series of sinkholes in their subdivision in Sechelt.
-
UBC delays return to most in-person classes again, citing Omicron concerns
The University of British Columbia has decided to extend its switch to mostly online learning as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly through the province.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health records 2 new COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to soar
Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, including two in Island Health, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
-
Coastal communities face brunt of BC Ferries service disruptions due to staffing shortage
After a recent rash of service disruptions due to wild weather, coastal communities relying on BC Ferries as an essential service are going to face more interruptions to their lifeline in the coming months.
-
Impaired driving suspected after vehicle strikes tow truck driver on Vancouver Island
RCMP say a driver is facing potential criminal charges after a tow truck operator was struck by a vehicle near Lantzville, B.C., Tuesday evening.