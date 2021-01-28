EDMONTON -- The pandemic has not only put a strain on the health care system - but for an increasing number of health care workers it’s also taking a toll on their mental health.

“We keep doing it, we keep fighting the fight but it's definitely taking a toll,” said registered psychiatric nurse Tim Bouwsema.

Bouwsema works at the University of Alberta's Hospital’s emergency department. He’s spent the last 15 years helping people, but he says the last year has been different. It’s not just the patients that need help, it’s his co-workers too.

“It used to be you’d rarely find someone crying quietly in a corner and that’s unfortunately happening more often than I’ve ever seen in my entire career, and it’s distressing.

“I’ve had co-workers come to me and I’ve gone to some of my co-workers when I was in not a great space, because we have to support each other.”

The medical director of addictions and mental health at Alberta Health Services said they’ve seen an increase in staff accessing resources.

“We have staff that are dealing with individuals with COVID daily, who are very sick, who are dying. We have staff being redeployed to units and tasks and things that they’re not used to doing just to cover with the increased load,” said Nicholas Mitchell.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve got an employee assistance program, a family employee assistance program that is available and yeah we have seen people reaching out more.”

His advice to workers is to check in on their mental health status regularly.

“Encouraging people to be attentive to where they’re at, how they’re responding. To reach out early for support and not wait until they’re noticing changes in their behaviour, changes in their emotion.”

Psychologist Lauren Wiles said it’s important for health-care workers to recognize that it’s OK not to be OK during these times.

“It is OK. It is typical. It is expected to feel the weight of what you are seeing on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

She is encouraging workers to find a way to separate themselves from work, however small that break may be.

“I talk about the benefits of maybe taking the scenic route on the way home, a little bit more time to shed or process some of the implications of what they experienced at work. So that gives them an opportunity to move through some of that heaviness before they walk into their doors.”

Bouwsema said he’ll continue to find strength in numbers.

“We stand together side-by-side against this pandemic, and we will stand together side-by-side with you when you’re struggling.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.