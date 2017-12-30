Residents at a Jasper Avenue condo building have been without proper heat for at least four days during the current cold snap in Edmonton.

The condo board treasurer at Cambridge Lofts told CTV news they building is dealing with a broken rooftop air unit. The unit is responsible for warming up common space, but it is also affecting living units.

“Without that common space heat, it is putting more stress on individual units,” Cambridge Lofts condo board treasurer Myles Chykerda said.

A woman who lives in the building told CTV News she moved her bed to the kitchen to be closer to the running stove.

“I know it is dangerous,” Aliyah said. “Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night, but I’m that cold.”

Erika Berney, who rents her apartment on Airbnb, has the thermostat all the way up, but the temperature is only at 12.5 C.

“Paying $350 to heat a 550 sq. ft. apartment is just unmanageable,” she said. “That’s why I rent it out.”

The building is working to add space boards to the common areas this weekend, but there’s no word on when they will fix the broken air unit.

Aliyah is looking forward to when she can be inside her home without a winter jacket.

“You should be warm in your own house,” she said.

With files from Angela Jung