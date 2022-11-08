'It's getting old': Draisaitl frustrated with Oilers' leaky defensive game, bad penalty killing

The Edmonton Oilers are scoring plenty of goals. The problem is they're also among the worst teams in the NHL at keeping pucks out of their own net.

After giving up four power-play goals in a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals Monday night, the Oil (7-6) have lost three straight.

"It's getting old, battling back, you know? It's exhausting, it's tiring. We just give up too many goals," a frustrated Leon Draisaitl told reporters after the game.

"We give up goals on the (penalty) kill, we give up two-on-ones. It's just not good enough right now."

The Oilers are third in NHL scoring with 3.85 goals-per-game. They're 23rd in goals-against at 3.62 per game.

Edmonton has the second-best power play in the NHL at 33.1 per cent. The Oilers also have the third-worst penalty kill at 67.9 per cent.

"Four power-play goals (against.) You can't win with that. Can't win taking penalties. Gotta figure that out," Zach Hyman said in Washington.

"You can't give up four power-play goals and expect to win it," head coach Jay Woodcroft agreed.

The Oilers were rolling with five-straight wins before losing to New Jersey, Dallas and Washington.

Goalie Stuart Skinner gave up five goals to Washington, so Jack Campbell is expected to start against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday.

He's also struggled this year with a goals-against-average that is 58th and a save-percentage that ranks 57th in the NHL. A total of 63 goalies have played in the league so far this season.

"Frankly, it's just been pathetic the way I've been playing. I owe it to this team to bring my 'A' game and they haven't seen it yet. So I'm just gonna keep working hard and I'm gonna get through this," Campbell said Saturday after a 6-2 loss to the Stars.

The entire team needs to play better in Tampa Bay, Woodcroft said, including staying out of the box and killing penalties when one happens.

"We've got to get things back on the rails here. We've come off what our game is over the last two games," he said.

"But for me, I think it comes down to simplifying things, simplifying what our game plan is. Using simplicity as a formula for success. Because right now, the way we're going about things, we can't outscore our mistakes."

The Oilers face off in Tampa Bay shortly after 5:30 p.m.