

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid expressed frustration on Monday night after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 years.

“It’s frustrating. We want to play in the playoffs as a team; I personally want to play in the playoffs. I’m not happy about it. It’s going to be a long summer,” McDavid told reporters after the Oilers lost 3-1 to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s been an insane season, coaching change, GM change; it’s been hard mentally to kinda keep on going.”

Despite missing the playoffs, several Oilers had career bests. In fact, the Oilers are the first team with multiple 100 point players to miss the post-season since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1990.

TSN 1260’s Dustin Nielson says it’s time for the team brass to dig deeper.

“I don’t know if you need any more of a wake-up call if you’re the Oilers because you missed the playoffs 12 out of the last 13 years, but when Connor McDavid is as disappointed as he was last night, it’s got to be somewhat alarming for the organization.”

The Oilers still have three games left in the season. They play Tuesday night at home against Colorado, and again at home on Thursday against San Jose before closing out the season in Calgary on Saturday.