'It's going to shake things up': 2 local teams to join new British Columbia Hockey League

Two local hockey teams are defecting from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

The Sherwood Park Crusaders and the Spruce Grove Saints are two of five Alberta junior hockey teams joining the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) next season.

The Crusaders have been part of the AJHL for nearly five decades. One fan said he's unsure why they want to leave the league, but he hopes the announcement doesn't upend the season.

"I don't understand the politics behind it or how these decisions are made," Niel Friedenberg. "We're just excited to be here in Sherwood Park ad continue to watch the Crusaders play whatever league they're in."

Dennis and Lori Sen were at the Crusaders game Sunday to watch their nephew Adam Raesler, who plays on the team.

They said they're unsure of how the move will affect the team.

"It's going to be something that they're going to have to deal with as far as the travels,"Dennis said.

"It's going to shake things up I guess," Lori added, saying the teams that are leaving are all good teams.

"It's probably not great for the league that's here," she said.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League said in a statement that none of the teams had given notice to leave and that it learned about the move when the BCHL announced it on social media Saturday.

However, sports analyst Jason Gregor said the move isn't exactly shocking.

"It's not a surprise at all, I think there's been lots of discussions for probably three or four years about making changes," Gregor said.

The BCHL became an independent league in June.

The move means the league is no longer bound by Hockey Canada regulations preventing it from recruiting 16- and 17-year-olds from other provinces.

The BCHL also allows players to stay in Canada and compete in the NCAA, something it said would expand options for players under 18.

Former NHL player Johnathan Aitken was as Sunday's Crusader game. He believes the teams are doing what's best for themselves.

"USA Hockey I think does a very good jo with their development program and USHL is a very good league, and I think [the BCHL] want something competitive for that for Canadian players," Aitken said.

The Spruce Grove Saints is the second local team leaving the AJHL.

The Blackfalds Bulldogs, the Okotoks Oilers and the Brooks Bandits will also be joining the BCHL.

Saturday, the AJHL cancelled four weekend games from three of the teams set to leave – including the Saints' Sunday game against the Calgary Canucks.

Gregor said only time will tell exactly how the move affects the AJHL.

"Over the summer do any other AJHL teams opt to leave? Do they all want to stay?" He said. "I don't expect the AJHL to fold, I would be surprised if that happens."

Both the Saints and the Crusaders said the teams will remain based in Alberta when they make the switch, but neither team wanted to comment further.

CTV News Edmonton did reach out the AJHL but did not recieve a response.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV News Edmonton's Adel Ahmed