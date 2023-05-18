'It's heartbreaking': Dozens of homes destroyed in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation west of Valleyview
An evacuation order was lifted for the town of Valleyview on Thursday, but many residents in the surrounding Municipal District of Greenview, including the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, remain under an evacuation order.
Darlene Desjarlais is one of those evacuees.
The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident has been coming out to her property every day to water down her house and outbuildings, hoping to prevent fire from reaching them.
"There was no way I was going to stand by and watch our house burn down. If we can do anything to prevent it, I said we'll do it," she told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.
Desjarlais said they were also watering down her daughter's home, but despite their efforts, the home burned in the fire.
"It's a major loss for her. My heart breaks for her."
"Out of that rubble of ashes, miracles are going to rise. And they will."
Her own property has now become a staging site for firefighters because it's large enough to land a helicopter.
"The fire marshal was telling us it was a godsend to have a yard like ours that was completely clear, no obstacles that they could utilize to land on. Along with that came security. We had security here, and we're very, very grateful."
"We're humbled. We're humbled by all the help we’ve gotten, we're humbled by people not giving up."
Darlene Desjarlais stands outsider her home on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation as a firefighting helicopter flies overhead. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)
At least 45 homes on the First Nation have been destroyed by the fire.
"It's heartbreaking how much trauma there is right now on our First Nation with so many homes lost," Desjarlais said.
"It's heartbreaking to see what you’ve worked for going up in flames."
As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the fire burning near Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation was classified as out of control, and more than 4,000 hectares in size.
VALLEYVIEW EVACUATION ORDER LIFTED
Fifteen kilometres east of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, the mandatory evacuation order for the town of Valleyview was lifted at noon on Thursday.
Officials say access to the hospital and other health services and EMS may be limited for several days.
Wildfire smoke can be seen from inside Valleyview, Alta. on May 15, 2023. (Jay Rosove/CTV National News)
Grocery stores and gas stations may have limited inventory and staffing. Residents are asked to stock up on necessities before returning to the town.
Although local fuel supply may be limited, cardlock services remain available and Valleyview UFA will also accommodate non-members.
Fuel and services are not available from Whitecourt to Little Smoky.
Daycare and school operations may also remain disrupted.
There was no loss of power, water, or gas to customers in Valleyview throughout the evacuation.
Drivers should use caution when returning to town, as there is heavy smoke in the area and along Highway 43.
Fire barriers have been constructed in vulnerable areas.
Residents are advised to be on a one-hour notice to evacuate if circumstances change.
Valleyview remains under a state of local emergency.
An evacuation order remains in place for other residents of the Municipal District of Greenview, including everyone east of Range Road 242, north to Township Road 722, west of Highway 49, south to Township 710, west to Range Road 225, and south to Township Road 700, including Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.
Evacuation map for the M.D. of Greenview as of 11 a.m. on May 18, 2023. (Source: Alberta.ca)
