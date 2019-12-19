EDMONTON -- The holiday season is a time to slow down and celebrate, but the need for blood doesn't take a vacation.

Edmonton has more than 1,100 appointments to fill before Jan. 4, 2020. Donors are also needed in St. Albert, Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park.

Emmett Hodge and his mom Amber Hobbs were at Ronald McDonald House in Edmonton Thursday morning to encourage new and returning donors to book their appointments.

"Donate blood for people just like me," Emmett said.

The four-year-old has relied on blood and platelet donations since he was one month old.

His family says he is alive today because of donors.

"With the hustle and bustle of Christmas, sometimes we forget the things that are needed the most," Hobbs said. "Whether it's your first time or your hundredth time, get out, donate blood. It's important for families like us."

Canadian Blood Services also accepts volunteer time and financial donations from those who cannot donate.

For more information, call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit blood.ca.