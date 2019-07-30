A central Alberta boy who was having a bad day went golfing and came away with a memorable story.

The week had actually started on a high note for Tyler Kidd of Buck Lake, who won an Alberta Golf Tour tournament in Calgary on July 22.

But when he returned to his Buck Lake farm with his family, they learned their dog had been struck and killed by a truck.

"I think all three of us just started bawling our eyes out," Kidd's mom, Leah Snethun, told CTV News Edmonton. "She wasn’t even two years old."

"I just wanted to see her get bigger and see how she would end up when she was maybe more of an adult like five or six," Kidd said.

The family continued mourning the loss of Ellie the next day, but Snethun wanted Kidd to cheer up, so she took him to the golf course.

And on the fourth hole, a 165-yard par three, the 11-year-old got a hole in one.

"Oh my, oh my, it's in the hole, it's in the hole," Kidd said in video caught by his GoPro.

"You go from high to low then high to low," he said.

It will be an unforgettable week for Kidd, filled with a rollercoaster of emotions.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton