'It's just a fantastic feeling': 2 senior marathoners reminisce about past races

Running one marathon in a lifetime is an accomplishment for many people, running more than 100 by your 70s or 80s is almost unthinkable but two dedicated runners have done just that.

Ken Davison still remembers his first marathon – 43 years ago.

"I wore a pair of tennis shoes and had nothing but blisters on both feet and that was, I said, 'That's the first and last time I'm doing one of them.'"

That was 117 races ago for the 76-year-old.

Roger MacMillan – now 84 – has crossed the finish line 115 times. His first race was in 2006, when he was 68.

"First thing I think about is finishing before it gets dark," laughed MacMillan. "I just plod along. I'm a plodder, back of the pack as we call them."

Roger MacMillan crossing the finish line at a marathon. (CTV News Edmonton)

Davison enjoys letting the younger runners pass him at the start, just to catch up later on.

"30 to 35K, most of them are walking and it's a real thrill just to be able to run that distance and then weave your way through the walkers," he said.

Both men love the camaraderie of marathon running and crossing the finish line.

"It's just a fantastic feeling," said Davison. "They're all cheering and you're coming down right in the middle of the road just reminds you… like you think you're in the Olympics."

Ken Davison crossing the finish line at a marathon. (CTV News Edmonton)

Both have at least one marathon they'll never forget. Davison broke a toe during an extreme marathon in Ireland.

"I tied my two toes together with that sheep's wool, put my sock on and then I was able to finish the marathon," he said.

MacMillan overindulged at a reunion in Edmonton.

"I drank about 5 or 6 Guinness that they kept buying me and I ran the Edmonton marathon the next day," reminisced MacMillan. "And I'll tell you what, I suffered. But I finished and I said, 'Never again.'"

Davison has four marathons lined up this year, MacMillan is having trouble running lately.

"I hope I can get back to it but I'm not quite sure that I can. I'm not giving up yet."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson