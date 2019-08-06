'It's just appalling': Nazi image symbol painted on grass behind Edmonton mall
A white swastika was spray painted near an Edmonton mall sometime after Aug, 5, 2019.
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:40AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:41AM MDT
Residents of a north Edmonton neighbourhood are outraged after a Nazi image was spray painted on to grass near Northgate Mall.
"I think it's just appalling," said area resident Shirley Smith of the large, white swastika. "It's just horrible. Just terrible."
Police have been contacted regarding the vandalism.
More to come...