'It's just not working': Child care association wants to see change in ideology

Krystal Churcher, Chair of the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about improving affordable child care access in the province.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Michael Higgins: You're among those spearheading this new national committee on child care reform. What's bringing you together?

Krystal Churcher: I think the parents that we're serving, the continuing calls for people who have no access to this child care program coast to coast. We've heard from every province that it's just not working and I think it's time that the federal government hears from on-the-ground operators who are the front line of this program and can really reflect on the issues that we're seeing, put forward some solutions, so we can move forward in a way that we're creating a system that actually works for families.

MH: To what degree does this group now represent all child care operators in each of the six provinces? How much of an umbrella is this?

KC: We just started, so it's just been formalized as of the beginning of August. But we've had six provinces jump on board and it's growing almost daily with inquiries and other provinces wanting to come forward and be part of this. So I think it's something that's in progress and as long as provinces are willing to come and join us, have a collaboration on solutions, and really talk about how we can improve access, then I think it's working and we're representing operators and parents in a way that's actually productive.

MH: What is it about how Ottawa is handling this situation, or maybe it's restrictions that the federal government is imposing on provinces, what are the dynamics of most concern?

KC: I think that the ideology behind this program that really restricts any kind of private expansion, restricts the funding to facility based daycare, eliminates the parents from making any decisions about what type of childcare they want, and takes over child care from the provinces has been a real concern for us. We're three years in and we've seen an Ottawa-made plan by a federal government that doesn't build child care, doesn't even regulate child care, and actually has no jurisdiction over child care, come in, take over, and fail. And I think we need to find a way forward that allows parents to participate in this program, that protects their choice. Parents know best, they know their children better than any of us and better than government, and we need to find a way that we can give this funding to those parents or to the provinces. What we're asking for from a national level is to put forward an envelope funding system for this. Take out the federal government and all of the money that's going federally to administer this and give it to the provinces in the same way that we do for Quebec. Allow the provinces to create a child care system within their province with the operators, with the parents, that works for their province.

MH: So the federal government should not have any say in how these federal dollars are spent?

KC: I think that it has to be going towards child care. An envelope funding model would be specific to that cause, so it would go to that designated purpose which would be child care. And there should be some accountability from the provinces to spend it on child care but do I think that the federal government should be creating child care, and trying to create a system that they don't know anything about, and base that system on a one size fits all non-profit, publicly funded child care system? Absolutely not.

MH: Have you had an opportunity to review New Brunswick’s evolving partnership with the feds on affordable child care? Have improvements been developed there that speak to your concerns being raised here?

KC: That announcement yesterday is something we've been hoping for. That we would see a shift in the ideology, in the politics, coming from Ottawa. To really recognize that the private sector plays a part in this and we can't do it in a one way, kind of non-profit rollout of childcare and actually be sustainable or provide any kind of access to families. So I'm optimistic. I think that while it's great and the recognition of parental priorities and child care from our federal minister is lovely, I think we need to end this ideological approach to national policy. This is still a small drop in the bucket. It's one province. It's on the eve of a provincial election, so I can't help but feel like there is a little bit of political motivation to make this change and it's really not in the best interest of parents but I think it's a step in the right direction. I hope that we can use this announcement and what the minister said yesterday, recognizing that quality exists in private child care and parents are choosing all models of child care based on access and convenience and quality, is really pivotal for us. Because she has been saying that there is no quality in anything other than non-profit so it's really wonderful to hear that we're finally being recognized as equal partners for parents and I hope that this spreads to other provinces.

MH: We spoke back in late June about your association urging the Alberta government to opt out of the federal plan. What came of that? What level of discussion have you had with the Smith government since then?

KC: We've had meetings with the minister here, Minister Jones. I think we're on very similar pages with what we believe, how parents should be a part of this program, and what kind of pillars should be in this program, that it really needs to respect parental choice. And the federal government overreach is something that we can agree on with our provincial government for sure. I think that we have some changes in government coming. Hopefully we can get some ideas forward and this national committee can really put some platforms and some solutions forward for all government to take on. And I know our provincial government is in support of envelope funding and I look forward to other provinces jumping on board and maybe supporting what we're putting forward nationally.