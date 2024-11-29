'It's life-changing': Couple's first Mighty Millions Lottery win is the grand prize

Several people are celebrating after winning big in the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation's Mighty Millions Lottery.

The lottery is one of the foundation's fundraisers to buy specialized pediatric equipment and to fund research.

The Stollery is the most specialized children's hospital in western Canada and sees more than 300,000 patients each year, according to the foundation.

There are two annual Mighty Millions lotteries, in the spring and fall.

The latest lottery sold 79,000 tickets and is projected to raise more than $2 million for the foundation.

"We're so grateful for the support from everybody, whether you're buying a ticket, whether you're making a donation, sponsoring an event, we're seeing really great support," said Karen Faulkner, the president and CEO of the foundation.

"It's because Albertans know how critically important it is to continue to give and help fund the incredible expertise and excellence within the Stollery."

On Thursday, the foundation announced the top prize winners.

The winner of the grand prize showhome and $100,000 cash was Vera Robertson.

"I still have the jitters, (I'm) overwhelmed but amazed this is ours," she said.

"It's life-changing."

She and her husband John Robertson have supported the Stollery for years and their own children have been patients there.

They've been buying tickets in the Mighty Millions Lottery for more than 10 years and this is the first time they've won something.

The other top prizes announced Thursday were:

a trip to Fiji and a 2024 Maserati Levante or $175,000 cash - Dawn and Les Finnigan;

50/50 jackpot of $835,937.50 - Tanya Schulz;

a 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio or a 2025 Porsche Macan or $80,000 - Barry Sookarookoff;

A 2025 Toyota Tundra or a 2025 BMW X2 M35i xDrive or $70,000 cash - Kyle Van Os.

A full list of the rest of the winners will be available on Dec. 4.