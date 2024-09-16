EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'It's like a work of art': Model train hobbyists show off their passion

    Displays at the Greater Edmonton Model Train Show on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Displays at the Greater Edmonton Model Train Show on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Tracks of all shapes and sizes took over Millennium Place Saturday as the Greater Edmonton Model Train Show rolled into town.

    The annual event featured 32,000 square feet of model train setups.

    The show attracted about 4,000 hobbyists not only from around Edmonton, but also Saskatchewan and B.C.

    "Model trains have been around for 70, 80 years … and so we have people who've been part of these organizations all their lives," John Koob, the show's chairman, said.

    The youngest club member at the show with a display was 12 years old, so the hobby still appeals to younger generations, Koob added.

    Younger generations have also taken advantage of modern craft-making practices, such as 3D printing.

    "They're not only making their own trains, but they could be making their own buildings or structures that are associated with the train," Koob said. "Often, it's like a work of art."

    The show takes place each year in September in Sherwood Park. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News