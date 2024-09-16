'It's like a work of art': Model train hobbyists show off their passion

Tracks of all shapes and sizes took over Millennium Place Saturday as the Greater Edmonton Model Train Show rolled into town.

The annual event featured 32,000 square feet of model train setups.

The show attracted about 4,000 hobbyists not only from around Edmonton, but also Saskatchewan and B.C.

"Model trains have been around for 70, 80 years … and so we have people who've been part of these organizations all their lives," John Koob, the show's chairman, said.

The youngest club member at the show with a display was 12 years old, so the hobby still appeals to younger generations, Koob added.

Younger generations have also taken advantage of modern craft-making practices, such as 3D printing.

"They're not only making their own trains, but they could be making their own buildings or structures that are associated with the train," Koob said. "Often, it's like a work of art."

The show takes place each year in September in Sherwood Park.