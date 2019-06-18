

The popular Freewill Shakespeare Festival is underway at Hawrelak Park.

The festival runs June 18 through July 14. This year’s productions are Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Winter’s Tale.

Kevin Sutley, director of Two Gentlemen of Verona tells CTV News Edmonton the Heritage Amphitheatre is the perfect venue for Shakespeare.

“It’s magical! You get to be out here in this beautiful weather, summer is here. Outdoor is taking us back to Shakespeare’s time.”

The festival includes food, music, puppet shows and special event nights.