Most festivals in Edmonton have beer gardens, but two of the city's most prominent events now have more space for drinking.

You can now consume alcohol anywhere at Taste of Edmonton, and K-Days has marked designated areas in about two-thirds of the midway.

The new rules come at a cost for Northlands. K-Days is using cameras and alcohol service monitors to count and make sure guests drink where it is permitted.

"It is extremely cost prohibitive," Ian Sanderson said. "Through some good negotiation and discussion with AGLC, we were able to come to a happy medium."

Big Valley Jamboree and Sonic Field Day will allow drinking site-wide this year. The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is not ready to go there yet, but will have bigger beer gardens.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson