'It's really become elevated': Comic and zine market explores illustration at Art Gallery of Alberta

More than two dozen artists and illustrators have set up shop at the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) for the weekend.

The third-annual Comic and Zine Market runs Saturday and Sunday in the gallery's atrium.

"Today is really about highlighting local artists in the zine sphere," said Alexandra Daigle, a program coordinator at the AGA.

A zine is a small-batch independently published work, often of art or literature. The mini-magazines were one of several artforms on offer from the 26 artists and authors at the market.

Daigle said there is a great deal of variety in the comic and zine scene, and the market is a place to explore and support local art.

"We're hoping that people can really discover something new here," she added.

Illustrator and vendor Joni Taylor said illustration has long been considered by many to be a "low art," but that's started to change.

"In the past number of years it's really become elevated," she said, pointing to graphic novelist Kate Beaton, who won Canada Reads in 2023.

"It's actually receiving a lot of acclaim now."

The market runs until 5 p.m. Saturday. It returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall