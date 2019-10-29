Parents of infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital can now watch over their babies even when they can't be with them.

"We just worry all the time, and in these situations it's really easy to assume the worst if you don't know what's happening," said new dad Tom Clapperton. "Being able to check in and just give yourself little moments of reassurance during the day helps a lot."

NICView cameras allow families to view their critically ill newborns in real time, 24 hours a day. The cameras are available for every patient and can be viewed on any device with internet access.

Clapperton's twin sons were born 10 weeks early and spent time in the Stollery NICU at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. Joshua has since been allowed to go home, but Ethan's stay has been a bit longer. The NICView cameras make it easier to be home with Joshua and away from the hospital, and allow extended family around the world to check in for themselves.

"It's not quite the same as being there, but it's pretty close," he said.

The Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation invested $245,000 in this project, helping pay for the equipment, installation and ongoing technical costs.

The 72 cameras were installed in June.

"There's been more than 9,000 logins per month with these cameras, which just goes to show how important they are and how valuable the families find these pieces," Courtney Gillis with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation told CTV News Edmonton.

NICView cameras are also available at the new Stollery NICU at the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert that opened on Monday.