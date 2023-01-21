'It's really going to change BMX': St. Albert to get new BMX training facility
The existing BMX track in St. Albert is getting an upgrade, in part thanks to a grant from the provincial government.
On Friday, St. Albert-Morinville MLA Dale Nally announced a $550,000 grant to upgrade the track.
The St. Albert BMX Association had been fundraising, with the hope of turning the track into a world-class facility, and will now be able to start the upgrade in the coming weeks.
"It's a long road to get to $1 million when you're fundraising and… to have the province step up like this is… amazing, it's fantastic," said Mike Hook, the association's president.
The cost of the project is estimated to be between $800,000 and $1 million.
"It's really going to change BMX in both St. Albert, Alberta, and Canada into somewhere where we can compete on a world stage," Hook added. "We're a winterbound country, where we lose six months of the year where we can't be riding and training, that really costs us something.
"To have this level of a facility that can enable us to train to a level that we'll need for that worldwide competition, whether it's Olympics or world championships."
The new track will have an eight meter hill for professional BMX riders and a five meter hill for amateurs and other riders.
"We want this sport to be as inclusive as possible, if you can ride a bike you can come and race BMX," said Hook.
"It's basically the only publicly accessible supercross facility that we're going to have in Canada, even in the northwestern United States there's no hills, so we've seen interest from those clubs already as far as coming up and taking part here."
The association is hoping the facility will have a roof and be lit, in order to extend their training season. An indoor facility is also in the works.
"It's going to take it from somewhat of a fringe sport to far more of a household, commonplace sport, said Hook. "WIth our sport, if you don't have access to that style of (hill) and you're expected to compete on it, you're just not able to, you're not ready for that.
"The first jump at the bottom of a supercross hill that you have to clear is about 45 feet (13.7 meters) and you're doing it at about 80 km/h."
The goal is to have the new facility open by Canada Day.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
Quebec historian obtains photos of salvage operation for Empress of Ireland shipwreck
The two photos that popped up for sale on eBay appeared at first glance to be nothing more than a piece of Quebec maritime nostalgia: men on a wharf in the early 20th century, with a caption reading simply "lighthouse, Gaspe 1910," but historian David Saint-Pierre, who was sent the link by a friend, immediately knew they were something more.
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
Medicine Hat swears in new police chief
Medicine Hat's new police chief was sworn in Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Court of Appeal for Sask. decides child should not be vaccinated against their will
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has thrown out a ruling that would see a 13-year-old receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not wanting to get it.
-
Former PPC candidate found guilty of violating public health order during COVID-19 lockdown
A Saskatchewan Provincial Court judge has found former PPC candidate Mark Friesen guilty of violating public health orders (PHO).
Regina
-
Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
-
'Its not acceptable': Sask. NDP calls on province to advocate for better service in face of airline cancellations
Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition is calling on the provincial government to advocate for better service in light of Sunwing flight cancellations.
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
Atlantic
-
Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes
As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system. Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to hold emergency debate about ongoing ambulance strike
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is calling for an emergency sitting of the legislature to address an ongoing ambulance strike.
-
Future of only indoor rink in Whitney Pier, N.S., in jeopardy
Home to many memories for over five decades, the future of a beloved Cape Breton arena appears to be on thin ice.
Toronto
-
Suspect charged with aggravated assault in 'unprovoked attack' of senior in Toronto
A suspect has been formally charged with aggravated assault in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on an elderly woman in downtown Toronto.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
Public transit users concerned proposed TTC service cuts will increase safety risks
Public transit users are speaking out against proposed Toronto Transit Commission service cuts that they say could further put riders' safety at risk at a time when violent incidents on subways and streetcars are on the rise.
Montreal
-
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
-
The curious case of the Montreal cone that was paved into a sidewalk
The City of Montreal said the cone paved into the Sherbrooke Street west sidewalk is only temporary as a streetlight will be installed in the near future.
-
Cardinal Ouellet has 'nothing to hide' and denies sexual misconduct allegations
Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in a 2020 complaint by a second woman who accused him of wrongdoing against her.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man killed in head-on crash in Algonquin Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser struck on Highway 401 near Kingston
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401.
-
Ottawa man's truck stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during Senators game
An Ottawa man says his vehicle was stolen right out of the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during a Senators game on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
UGDSB warns parents about elementary students being robbed
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is warning parents after receiving reports that several young students were robbed near a Guelph plaza as they were walking home from school.
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
-
Violence also found in northern schools; union officials say
Highschool teachers across the province say they need more training and more staff hired to address school violence.
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Appeared to be in psychosis': patient becomes violent at Grace Hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating after a patient became violent at Grace Hospital Saturday morning, causing damage, and alarming patients and staff.
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
High-risk sex offender to live in Winnipeg: WPS
Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender who they say is likely to re-offend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
-
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
Vancouver Island
-
Dead herring washing ashore in Parksville baffle beachgoers
Thousands of dead herring have recently been washing up on Parksville beaches, leading residents and visitors to wonder how and why they've been ending up there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.