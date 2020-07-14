EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit is investigating after a north Edmonton mosque was vandalized.

Al Rashid Mosque, Canada's oldest mosque, had "BHO" and the number "114" spray painted at the front.

"To be honest with you, we're not 100 per cent sure; there's a lot of speculation about what they are, and I think community members and police are trying to really understand what they truly mean, but it's hard to tell right now," said Noor Al-Henedy, a spokesperson for the mosque.

Security cameras captured a person wearing a hoodie tagging the Al Rashid Mosque, while a second angle shows that same person handing the can to an accomplice.

It's the third time Al Rashid Mosque has been vandalized.

"These incidents are always very unfortunate, but we don't believe that's what Canadians stand for at all," Al-Henedy said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson