'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
The new park is located in Ward Dene, in the area of 149 Avenue and 17 Street. At 190 acres, it's the largest park in Edmonton's history.
It connects popular river valley trails with amenities including an event centre, playground, public washrooms and an ornamental lake for non-motorized boating activities.
"Having a park like this in the northeast is really exciting," said Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette. "It's already being incredibly well used, there's families out and I think we're going to be enjoying this for generations to come."
The city says the park is part of the Ribbon of Green plan, a strategy aimed at creating an interconnected river valley that meets the needs of the environment and Edmontonians.
"We have seen the erosion in the river valley area, so it is important that we continue to invest in expanding it," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi at the opening. "Edmontonians love our river valley.
"It's such a jewel, and we take pride in it and we want to make sure that we're preserving it."
The park was scheduled to open in August, but city officials postponed the opening to accommodate the nesting season for migratory birds in the region.
The park has yet to be named. The city says it will connect with stakeholders and residents in the fall for the official naming process and for other long-term plans for the park.
The Edmonton river valley has more than 20 major parks and 160 kilometre of maintained trails.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
U.S. woman arrested after 55 dogs removed from animal rescue home, 5 dead puppies found in freezer
A Chandler woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies found in a freezer, according to police.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Shelter in place warning lifted in Champion, Alta.
RCMP say a shelter in place advisory issued for the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has been lifted.
Saskatoon
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Regina
-
Crews battle heritage building fire in heart of Regina's downtown
Fire crews in Regina were on the scene of a commercial fire in the heart of Regina’s downtown core on Sunday.
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Man arrested after allegedly driving golf cart impaired: Estevan police
Impaired driving is not tolerated on any motorized vehicle – and it's a reminder Estevan police are sharing once again after an odd incident last week.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Caleb’s superhero walk in Cape Breton returns in-person after four years
After four long years, Caleb's Walk, Run and Fly fundraising event has made it's return after being cancelled by COVID-19 and post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Boy, 3, found without vital signs after falling from Ottawa high-rise
Ottawa paramedics say a three-year-old boy was rushed to CHEO Sunday afternoon after falling from an apartment on Donald Street.
-
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour fallen firefighters, including Michael Pearce. A helmet with his name on it is the 18th added to the memorial.
-
Youth orchestra plays together for the first time since K-W Symphony cancelled its season
Former members of the Youth Orchestra played together for the first time on Sunday, one week after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its season.
Northern Ontario
-
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
-
Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash
One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.
Winnipeg
-
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Hundreds gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver
-
Friend, community members remember 'humble,' 'genuine' Mountie killed in shooting
Tributes are pouring in for Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien, who was shot and killed while executing a warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday.
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
-
Canucks will be a comfortable family, not a dictatorship, says new captain Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes says he sees himself as the type of leader who wants to build a family atmosphere on the team where everybody feels welcome.
Vancouver Island
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
Canucks will be a comfortable family, not a dictatorship, says new captain Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes says he sees himself as the type of leader who wants to build a family atmosphere on the team where everybody feels welcome.
-
B.C. deer are stressed during wildfires, and the proof is in their poop: researchers
Proof that deer experienced elevated stress in response to wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior can be found in their poop, although researchers say there's still much to learn about what increasingly severe blazes mean for wildlife.