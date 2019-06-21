It might not feel like it with the rain we’ve been getting, but June 21 marks the official start of summer. You may have heard the summer solstice called the “longest day of the year,” but here are a few other things you might not know.

1. Edmonton gets 17 hours two minutes and 42 seconds of daylight today. That's about 9.5 hours more daylight than the winter solstice, which has seven hours, 27 minutes and 42 seconds of daylight.

2. The further north you are, the more daylight you'll receive today. High Level gets 18 hours and 21 minutes!

3. The solstice is two seconds "longer" than the day before (in Edmonton). But it's 21 minutes longer than June 1.

4. The day after the solstice is four seconds "shorter" (in Edmonton). But we'll lose just over four-and-a-half minutes of daylight by the end of June.

5. The summer solstice is USUALLY on June 21, but not always. The solstice has fallen on June 20 five times since 2000. Most recently, in 2016. Next year's summer solstice will be on June 20.

OK, let's gets a little more "science-y":

6. On the summer solstice, the sun's direct rays are further north than at any other time of year at the Tropic of Cancer – a latitude of 23.5 degrees north.

The earth orbits around the sun on a tilted axis, so the sun's most direct rays hit different parts of the earth at different times. (On the spring and autumn equinoxes, the sun is directly over the equator and in winter, it's over the Tropic of Capricorn.)

AND here's a fun fact:

7. The sun sets precisely between two of the Great Pyramids in Egypt when viewed from the Sphinx on the summer solstice.