EDMONTON -- With the weather warming up just in time for the long weekend, here are some events and attractions to safely enjoy outdoors.

Prairie Gardens & Adventure Farm

Take a stroll through the 35-acre farm just outside of Edmonton.

Fresh vegetables and blooming flowers are available for purchase in person or curbside pick-up. The garden centre is open Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The farm also offers campfire and picnic bookings, or tours of the farm and its chickens.

124 Street Eat bingo

To help an industry challenged by COVID-19 restrictions, this game of bingo is designed to inspire Edmonton foodies to support local.

Try out the 16 spots on the bingo card and share to social media. Lucky winners of the bingo challenge can win gift cards and enter for a grand prize draw on June 15.

A few of the participating 124 street businesses include: Duchess Bake Shop, OEB Breakfast Co, and Three Vikings.

Dog Days

Bring your four-legged best friend to the Botanic Garden from May 22 to 24. Over the long weekend, the garden will be open to pets who want to enjoy the spring garden.

Cheer on the Oilers

The 2021 playoffs have arrived in Canada after a much anticipated start.

Watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets Friday at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 take place Sunday and Monday.

Enjoy Edmonton’s river valley

River Valley Adventure Co. is inviting Edmontonians to enjoy the outdoors with local rentals.

Choose from an electric bike, mountain bike, segway, or river raft to explore Edmonton’s parks.

Edmonton’s iconic Arts District

The Art Gallery of Alberta, Citadel Theatre, and Winspear Centre are hosting three distinct digital experiences until May 31.

Local artists will display in video micro exhibits for a family-friendly event.

Pembina River tubing

Take a leisurely float down the Pembina River.

Tube rentals and shuttle service are available at Pembina River Tubing by reservation only, up to a maximum of six people.

Effective May 5, all indoor gatherings are prohibited in Alberta. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people (two household cohorts maximum) in regions with high cases.