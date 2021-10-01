'It's the pinnacle': Sherwood Park golf course superintendent fulfills dream at Ryder Cup

EDMONTON -

A Sherwood Park golf course superintendent had the chance to live out a dream last month when he joined a team of volunteers at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Of the roughly 65 volunteer golf superintendents from around the world, Craig Spicer was the only Canadian at the prestigious golf tournament at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.

"I got to work, I got to mow fairways, I got to be at the Ryder Cup," Spicer told CTV News Edmonton.

"Getting on the mower was second nature but there's still that part in your head, 'Don't mess up,'" he said. "I don't want to be that guy."

The opportunity was five years in the making, in part because last year's event was postponed because of COVID-19.

Spicer takes pride in knowing that some of the world's best golfers played on a course that he helped groom.

"Pretty neat," he said. "For me, it's the pinnacle."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton