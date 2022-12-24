'It's the time for giving': Jasper boy raises hundreds of socks for those in need

A nine-year-old from Jasper collected more than 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear to help Edmontonians experiencing homelessness.

Casey Paterson gathered 845 pairs of socks and almost $800 to buy mittens and underwear to donate to Boyle Street Community Services and the Youth Empowerment and Support Services (YESS).

His mom, Twila Paterson, explained to CTV News Edmonton that Casey always wanted to help.

Two years ago, after seeing a commercial on TV about dogs in need, he decided to raise money to help the Hinton SPCA.

"I showed him how to make homemade soap," Twila recalled. "So he was making homemade soap, and he was selling it on the front lawn and had a little sign."

After visiting Edmonton for some medical appointments, Casey said he wanted to switch gears and help those struggling with homelessness.

"I saw that they were struggling a lot," he said.

"We don't see a lot of homelessness in Jasper," Twila added. "It was a bit of an eye-opener for him."

During Jasper's Moonlight Madness celebration, Casey set up a table at a pharmacy and collected donations for those in need.

"It's the time for giving and helping and spending time with family," Casey said.

He hopes to continue the tradition of helping during the holiday season next year.

"We are very proud of him. He's got a very big heart," Twila said. "I love that he can see that there's people that need help outside the gates, and it's not just here."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon