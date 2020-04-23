EDMONTON -- An ice jam has wreaked havoc on the River Creek RV Park just east of Red Deer.

Several RVs were damaged and others were tipped over by encroaching ice.

"It's total devastation. It's hard to put in to words," RV owner Fred Will said. "Mother Nature can do good things and bad things and this is one of the bad ones."

Much of the park was flooded with water Thursday morning. Giant chunks of ice and running water from the Red Deer River destroyed trailers and pushed others metres from their resting spots.

The manager of the park told CTV News Edmonton an ice jam occurred there two years ago, but nothing like this.

He estimated around 40 to 50 trailers were damaged.

For some, the trailers were a second home and hold many precious memories.

"My husband passed away not too long ago and we spent a lot of time camping in this," RV owner Lynn Howard said. "It's sort of sad."

This season would have been the 18th at this park for Will and his wife.

"The time of our life when we were hoping to get another few years at the trailer park and now everything is gone," he said. "I don't know what we're gonna do. I guess it'll depend on our insurance company."

There cost of the damage has not yet been determined.