The Alberta NDP made a stop in Red Deer on Thursday to host a townhall regarding the upcoming provincial budget.

“We know that Albertans are very concerned about cuts to public services that they need for themselves and for their families. We’re providing an opportunity for people to voice what’s important to them,” said Edmonton-North West MLA David Eggen.

The hospital expansion, schools, and supervised consumption sites were all top of mind for central Albertans who attended.

“It’s very concerning,” said Josh Mclean.

"I know the NDP government over the last four years spent a lot of time building new schools, trying to expand. They had promised the hospital here in Red Deer would be getting expanded, unfortunately since they weren’t re-elected that probably won’t happen now."

A president of the local Alberta Teacher's Association chapter said Red Deer schools and divisions are facity a lot of funding uncertainty.

“I don’t begrudge the job our trustees and senior administration have to do. They’re being asked to do more with less and they don’t even know what less means right now,” said Stephen Merredew, ATA president for Local 80 Red Deer Catholic Schools.

The NDP criticized the UCP government for allegedly developing the budget in secret without consulting Albertans.

In a statement to CTV News, Treasury Board and Finance Press Secretary Jerrica Goodwin said, “We have been talking to Albertans in constituencies and various events across the province and have been receiving budget submissions.

"The assertion that we are building this budget in secret is both ridiculous and unfounded.”

Earlier this month, the UCP released the findings of the MacKinnon report. The panel concluded Alberta's spending is highest per capita in the country.

The report also noted health and education as areas where spending could be reduced.

For the NDP, cuts to public services is not an option.

“We know that the economy in Alberta is fragile but you don’t certainly double down on that fragility by making deep cuts to the essential services that Albertans need,” Eggen said.

He suggested the budget could be balanced in three to four years if the province instead invested in diversifying Alberta's economy, and didn't offer corporate tax cuts.

As for Merredew and McLean, they are hoping the UCP examines all of their options.

“Enrollment growth needs to be fully funded right off the bat, also grants for things like inclusion need to be topped up,” said Merredew.

McLean added: “I know they’ve already said revenue is off the table, but I think looking at revenue is important. Jason Kenney likes to talk about how we spend more per capita then the other large provinces, Ontario, Quebec, BC, which is true, but if you look at what those provinces have in tax revenue it’s much higher as well."

The province will table its budget in the fall. The NDP will also produce a budget. They are hoping to release it by the fall sitting of the legislature.