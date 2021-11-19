'It's what makes him the best': McDavid stuns fans, teammates, opponents again

EDMONTON -

It was called "phenomenal," "crazy," and "surreal," and that was just one postgame news conference.

Oilers' captain Connor McDavid made jaws drop again Thursday night with another game-tying solo effort goal at Rogers Place.

McDavid blew by Adam Lowry, stickhandled around Dylan Demelo and Logan Stanley and shot the puck past Connor Hellebuyck to drive the home crowd, Twitter, and his teammates into a frenzy.

"It's surreal. It's the NHL. Everyone is a good player…For him to pull things off like that in key, clutch times, it's what makes him the best in the world," said forward Kyle Turris.

"He's a phenomenal player. He can take over a game when he has to," said defenceman Cody Ceci.

It wasn't the first wild game-tying goal McDavid scored this year. He pulled off a similar feat two weeks ago against the New York Rangers.

"Not many people can do that. It's great to score crazy goals like that but I think it's more impressive to score them in the timely manner that he's been doing it," said linemate Zach Hyman.

So which one was better? Hyman was taking nothing away from his captain but pointed out he beat more Rangers than Jets, in what he previously said was the best goal he'd ever watched.

"The Rangers one was one-on-four, so…" Hyman said, with a chuckle.

'JUST DOING MY JOB'

For the Oilers human-highlight-reel captain, scoring is just what he's in Edmonton to do.

“I’m paid to score big goals, and I’m paid to do that type of stuff. You know, just doing my job,” McDavid told reporters the night he scored against the Rangers.

What is becoming routine for him, was still reverberating on the streets on Edmonton Friday.

“His ability to stickhandle and go through those defencemen. It’s incredible,” one fan said near the replica Stanley Cup off of Whyte Ave.

“To get to watch someone like that play forty odd times a year live here in Edmonton is a privilege that all Edmontonians get to have,” another fan said.

McDavid's goals have also inspired thousands of tweets, videos and even artwork: