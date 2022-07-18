'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds

'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds

Olivia Terry shows off a painting she created with brain computer interface technology. Olivia Terry shows off a painting she created with brain computer interface technology.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island