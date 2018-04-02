An Alberta man says the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires saved his life.

Tony Bussey weighed nearly 600 pounds when Fort McMurray was evacuated as The Beast took over, and two years later, he has lost more than half of his weight.

It all started when Bussey had to evacuate Fort McMurray a second time – he went back, from Edmonton, after conditions seemed to improve – and due to his weight at the time, needed two plane seats.

“You got a city of about 70,000 people, and everybody’s leaving at the same time,” Bussey said. “All these people waiting to get on a bus, waiting to get on a plane … To me that was enough. There were people now having to wait on their loved ones.”

The second plane seat during a natural disaster was his rock-bottom.

Bussey began to walk and eat healthier. By the time Fort McMurray resident were allowed to go back north, he had lost 30 pounds, and by September, he hit the 100 milestone.

“I was so encouraged, I was so happy,” he said. “I'll never forget that day, so I just kept going.”

He now weighs 241 pounds. Bussey has a full life ahead of him, inspired by a natural disaster.

“For all the hell and destruction and the sadness that the beast caused, it saved my life.”

With files from Shanelle Kaul