EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'It sends a great message': Pride celebrations underway at NAIT

    A Progress Pride flag being raised at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology on March 6, 2024. A Progress Pride flag being raised at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology on March 6, 2024.
    Share

    For the second year, a Pride flag has been raised at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

    The flag was raised Wednesday morning as part of NAIT's annual Pride celebration, which began Monday.

    An equity, diversity and inclusion specialist at NAIT said the flying of the flag sends a strong message to students and staff – regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

    "This flag is a reminder to sort of look at the world differently and more inclusively," Natasha Pimetrics said. "I think it sends a great message to all of us."

    Tyleen Saison is a queer student and president of NAIT Students' Association. She said seeing the flag raised again this year means a lot to her and other students from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

    "It's a really great opportunity for them to feel represented but also celebrated on campus, and it's really exciting," Saison said.

    The theme for this year's Pride Week is "Pride is persistence."

    The 12-day celebration will feature drag performances, discussions, and activities like bingo and arts and crafts.

    Pride Week runs until March 15. For information on programming and events, visit the NAIT Pride Week website

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News