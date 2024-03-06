'It sends a great message': Pride celebrations underway at NAIT

For the second year, a Pride flag has been raised at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

The flag was raised Wednesday morning as part of NAIT's annual Pride celebration, which began Monday.

An equity, diversity and inclusion specialist at NAIT said the flying of the flag sends a strong message to students and staff – regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

"This flag is a reminder to sort of look at the world differently and more inclusively," Natasha Pimetrics said. "I think it sends a great message to all of us."

Tyleen Saison is a queer student and president of NAIT Students' Association. She said seeing the flag raised again this year means a lot to her and other students from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"It's a really great opportunity for them to feel represented but also celebrated on campus, and it's really exciting," Saison said.

The theme for this year's Pride Week is "Pride is persistence."

The 12-day celebration will feature drag performances, discussions, and activities like bingo and arts and crafts.

Pride Week runs until March 15. For information on programming and events, visit the NAIT Pride Week website.