There's a smell most foul emanating from the River Valley and people are leaning in to take a good whiff.

An amorphophallus titanum, commonly known as a corpse flower, bloomed overnight at Edmonton’s Muttart Conservatory and it's drawing crowds eager to see a 178 cm (5’10”) living plant that smells like it's dying.

The giant flower, nicknamed “Gagnes”, is almost a decade old and uses its nasty odour to attract the flies needed to pollinate it.

“The attendance goes up,” Sarah Birmingham with the Muttart said. “This morning, it was really gross and if you stick your head in it, it is still pretty gross. People want to smell that.”

The bloom typically lasts 24 to 48 hours.

The other corpse flower at the Muttart, "Putrella", bloomed last year and is now in its vegetative state. Putrella has put on a similar smelly show, every two years since 2013.

Muttart staff said it's hard to predict exactly when a corpse flower will choose to bloom.

While many visitors on Friday failed to agree on exactly what Gagnes smells like, the top contenders include rotting cows, hot garbage, and/or dirty diapers. Either way, as the gag inducing bloom begins to die its defining fragrance will also fade away.

People can watch Gagnes from their homes. To see the live stream, click here.

With files from Dan Grummett