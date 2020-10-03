EDMONTON -- A colourful mural popped up in a central Edmonton neighbourhood Saturday morning at 85 Street and 113 Avenue.

An estimated 27,000 pieces of tile were placed on a chain-link fence in the Parkdale Cromdale area by volunteers with the local community league.

On top of being a spectacle for residents, it was also a community building project.

“When we were building it, we had a lot of fun conversations with just people walking by and asking what this is about,” said Kevin Wong, civic director for the Parkdale Cromdale Community League

“It totally brightened the corner, it’s just a fun way to express some community spirits.”

The effort took two years from brainstorming the idea to completion.