'It was funny': Oilers fans chirp Calgary Flames at playoff game in Dallas

An Edmonton couple in Dallas decided to purposely go to the Stars game to cheer them on and root against the Flames (Supplied). An Edmonton couple in Dallas decided to purposely go to the Stars game to cheer them on and root against the Flames (Supplied).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island