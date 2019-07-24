'It was incredible': Funnel cloud spotted near Waskatenau
A funnel cloud forms near a home in Waskatenau (Facebook/Gerri-Lynn Turko)
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 4:09PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 4:11PM MDT
A funnel cloud was spotted near Waskatenau around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Multiple videos and photos posted to social media and emailed to CTV News Edmonton show the cloud forming.
"I was watching it and I had my door open to our patio just to make sure I had a clear path to go downstairs if I had to," said Gerri-Lyn Turko. "I've never seen anything like that so close to myself or so close to home. It was incredible."