'It was indeed me': How songs born in an Edmonton basement ended up on Netflix's Love Is Blind

A shot from the show Love Is Blind (Source: Netflix) and Edmonton musician Josh Sahunta (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton.) A shot from the show Love Is Blind (Source: Netflix) and Edmonton musician Josh Sahunta (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island