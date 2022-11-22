'It was indeed me': How songs born in an Edmonton basement ended up on Netflix's Love Is Blind

Edmonton musician Josh Sahunta doesn't even have a Netflix subscription, but he's on there. That fact actually came as a shock to him.

"I have had a few people message me in the past month or so and they were just asking me, 'Is your song in Love Is Blind?' I would say 'No. I would know if it was,'" he told CTV News Edmonton.

But after repeated questions, and denials, Sahunta decided to check it out for himself. Turns out, he was wrong.

Two of his tunes are on the smash-hit dating show Love Is Blind, one of the highest-rated shows on the global platform.

"And I see it for the first time and it was my song!" He said of watching episode nine of season three. Another one is featured on episode 10.

"It's super exciting. I wish I watched the show. I kinda cancelled my Netflix a while ago so I'm not super caught up with all the big shows."

So how is it possible he didn't know of this huge break?

Sahunta explained that two years ago, Toronto-based label Hard Music paid him to write 10 songs that could be pitched to movie and television creators.

The self-taught, multi-instrumentalist wrote, recorded and produced the tracks in his basement studio in the Alberta capital. He sent them out, and kind of forgot about them.

He didn't even use his real name for the tracks, instead the alias J Swift.

"They needed to be a very specific genre, very upbeat pop," Sahunta said of the Netflix tunes, which are different from the R&B stuff he usually makes.

"It almost feels like I am competing against myself because J Swift is getting more placements than Josh Sahunta, my actual artist name."

The weight of the appearance, on such a massive show, is still sinking in.

"It was actually my wife who was kind of like, 'You realize that this is like the biggest show on Netflix, right?' And I was like, 'I had no idea,'" Sahunta said.

It's one of highlights of his career so far, and he hopes a step toward a forever marriage between his songs and even bigger audiences.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg