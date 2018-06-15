The roar of thunder sounded louder than usual at a golf course west of Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Zack Thys was working inside The Links at Spruce Grove’s pro shop when the storm rolled in.

“I was on the phone at the time, and all of a sudden, I heard a big boom and the whole room filled with light,” he said.

When he went outside, he saw a tree had been spilt and its debris scattered everywhere.

“This is the first time in my entire life that I’ve ever seen anything like this. I’ve been around golf courses all my life, and this doesn’t happen – it was just insane,” he said.

Spruce Grove was also pelted with hail during the storm.