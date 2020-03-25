EDMONTON -- Witnesses are praising the actions of police officers involved in a dramatic takedown in a central Edmonton back alley.

Brandi Brazeau was watching a movie at 10 p.m. Tuesday when she heard a loud bang outside her window.

“That’s what got our attention first,” she said.

She went to the window and said she saw a vehicle surrounded by police cars. Brazeau’s son-in-law was upstairs and started recording on his cell phone.

“It was like watching our own version of Cops,” said Brazeau.

In the video, officers are heard yelling at the driver to stop the car, as the car rams into vehicles blocking it from getting away.

“There was all the cops lined up, and they had their weapons all drawn, and that’s when one of them surrendered,” said Brazeau.

She's happy with the way the officers handled the situation, adding it’s a high-traffic area with a lot of people walking through it daily.

“It was intense. I’ve never seen anything like it. The police did an amazing job, like it could’ve been a more dangerous situation. What if he came driving right through our fence?”

The vehicle was stolen, police confirmed, and say they seized a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Hector Kootenay, is charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

Dangerous Driving

Resisting a Police Officer

Criminal Hit-and-Run

Prohibited Driving

Kootenay also faces three breaches, and a possession charge under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), said a police spokesperson.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.