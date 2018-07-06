A Grande Prairie man and his friend were just steps away from an approaching mother grizzly bear and her cubs, and utilized all the tools they had to escape relatively unharmed.

Phil Troyer said they feel grateful to have survived.

“We were very, very lucky. It wasn’t our time to go,” he said.

On Saturday, Troyer was training for the Canadian Death Race, a gruelling 125-km marathon through the Rockies. He and his friend went ahead of the pack when some rustling in the bush stopped them in their tracks.

“I saw the bear's head pop up and I'm like, ‘Yup, that's a grizzly.’”

He said within seconds, the mother bear was moving towards them and he later saw two cubs on their right.

“For awhile they were actually running around us,” he said. “It was mass chaos, like there was [sic] bears everywhere is what it seemed like.”

He grabbed his bear spray and maced the animals, but it was only temporarily effective.

Troyer's friend had fallen into a ditch and the sow went after her instead. His can of bear spray had quickly depleted and he knew there was just enough for one last spray. That final blast distracted the grizzly, allowing his friend to get back up onto the trail.

With all other options exhausted, Troyer said his hiking stick to strike the bear in the head.

“It was one of those slow-motion moments,” he said. “As the bear was coming back, I took a big old, long swing and it was kind of the Hail Mary -- that was the last thing we could do.”

fAfter the adult grizzly backed off into the bush, they left the area by walking backwards and continued throwing rocks in the direction of the bears.

One wildlife expert said the bear spray likely saved their lives.

‘They handled it well’

Matt Besko with Alberta Environment and Parks believes the mother bear’s actions were reflective of a sow defending her cubs.

“Regardless of the type of encounter, if you have bear spray, you will be in a position by which you will limit the probability of an injury and I think that’s quite key,” Besko said.

He said it’s important the canister is close to the body so it easily accessible.

Besko stresses that people should also train with inert bear spray, which is filled with water, to can become familiar with using it.

Overall, Besko believes the pair took the right actions.

“I think they handled it well because they survived and they didn’t get a scratch.”

Troyer said he will still run in this year's Death Race, but will likely visit that section again first, to help move past the psychological impact the experiene left on him.

With files from Bill Fortier