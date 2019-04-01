A greenhouse owner whose business is flooded has placed blame on the province and said the issue was caused by a ditch that drains onto her property.

On Saturday, the land surrounding Deb’s Greenhouse, located west of Morinville, was dry.

By Sunday, it was not.

“There was between two and six inches of water throughout the entire greenhouse and it was just gushing pretty steady. It was quite the river running through the property,” Debbie Foisy recalled.

“I walked out here in my short rubber boots and had to turn around because it was a tall rubber boot day.”

Although the property has flooded before, including last year, Foisy said this is the worst she’s ever seen.

Water pumps have been set up around the property, but it’s unclear when the greenhouse will be up and running again.

“This is the busiest time for all the garden centres around. Everybody is buzzing around planting,” she said.

“It's really enjoyable but when we are fighting with floodwaters, it's a bit of a setback.”

Foisy believes the problem is being exacerbated by a ditch that forks onto the greenhouse property, adding to snowmelt that’s already happening there.

The ditch is provincially owned, but a spokesperson for the provincial government said it doesn’t comment during an election.

It told CTV News that Alberta Transportation “is aware of possible flooding in the area” and that crews were helping to determine the cause and a possible solution to the flooding.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal to fix it,” Foisy said.

“It’s just getting the right people to pay attention.”

According to Sturgeon County, which is also helping the clean-up efforts, the entire area is experiencing water issues.

“With the larger amount of snow we've had over the winter and warmer weather we've had the past few days, and especially no freezing at night, we've definitely seen more flooding conditions,” Reegan McCullough, the county’s chief administrative officer, said.

The county said it was working on a master drainage plan that could help prevent similar challenges in the future.

With files from Nicole Weisberg