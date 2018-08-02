An Edmonton man received a life-saving gift ten years ago that allowed him to seemingly lead a healthy, normal life.

But in April, Troy Wanner, 39, started having difficulties breathing and noticed swelling in his stomach.

His wife, Jessica Wanner, said he thought he was suffering from allergies.

“I had met him post-transplant and he was just a normal guy who lived a normal life,” she said.

“You’d see him and he’s just this normal, strapping, healthy man. This was all a shock when this was going on.”

Tests found his body was rejecting the organ.

“It was our worst nightmare. It was our worst fear. We just never thought in a million years this would happen – he was healthy,” his sister, Jena Gidney, said.

Wanner was 29 when an unknown virus attacked his heart, prompting him to undergo a heart transplant in Vancouver.

Gidney said over the past 10 years, the family had no reason to be concern about the transplant, but after Wanner became ill, doctors suspected his body may have been rejecting the organ for some time.

“They don’t know how long it has been going on for, but it just got to the point where he was finally seeing some symptoms from it. It could’ve been going on for years,” Gidney said.

Wanner was hospitalized at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute for 45 days where he was given a series of experimental drugs. Despite efforts to save him, he died on July 27.

Organ donation: ‘Troy would’ve wanted to bring awareness’

Jessica Wanner said she is grateful to the organ donor who saved her husband’s life the first time.

“Had somebody had not become an organ donor years ago, then we wouldn’t have had the last ten years with him,” she said. “Because of that organ donor, we had two beautiful kids together.”

During his hospitalization, they learned people can also donate plasma weekly.

She’s urging people to consider donating in any way they can.

“There’s lots of ways you can help people either by becoming an organ donor, blood donor or plasma donor. I think Troy would’ve wanted to bring awareness to all of this.”

Despite his complication, she hopes it doesn’t deter others from signing up to be an organ donor.

His original heart had been donated to science to learn more about the unknown virus, and now an autopsy is underway in hopes it will shed light into why the body started to reject the transplant.

“We don’t want this happening to anybody else. We do want answers. We want to figure out what was going on…how did this happen after 10 years?” questions his sister.

Remembering Troy Wanner

Wanner is being remembered as a social person who loved his children.

“It breaks me to the core. It was one of my worst fears, just seeing that they’re not going to have their dad. They were so close with their dad; those kids just adored him,” Gidney said.

He was also a baseball fan who could easily become friends with anyone he meets.

“He just enjoyed life, he just loved to live,” Gidney said. “If you just met him, he’d be the type of person who’d leave an impression on you for life.”

Because he was a transplant recipient, he could not buy life insurance.

His sister has started an online fundraising campaign to help support the family.