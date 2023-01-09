'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown
From the imported Chinese tiles, to its decorative dragons and lucky lion statues, the Harbin Gate stood as a meaningful symbol of friendship and belonging in Chinatown for 30 years.
Now plans are being finalized for its replacement, with new renderings sparking excitement in the inner-city neighbourhood.
Community leader Sandy Pon was there on a cold night in 2017 when city crews removed the final piece of the landmark.
"That was the gate for friendship. It was the twinning of the two cities, Harbin and Edmonton," explained Pon, who represents the Edmonton Chinese Benevolent Association.
The original gate was moved to make way for LRT expansion. It has been sitting in storage ever since.
The plan was always to reinstall or replace the gate.
Last month, city councillors approved $6 million dollars to build a new icon, just around the corner from the original location over 102 Avenue east of 97 Street.
"That was a landmark for every Edmontonian. So to have it put back, in a better place even, it’s great for this whole city," Pon said.
An architect from Harbin helped assess the old gate. Structural concerns meant a new one was needed to span the wider 97 Street just north of Jasper Avenue
"This is the historical, original area where Chinese businesses first originated," explained Michael Lee, also with the Edmonton Chinese Benevolent Association.
He believes Chinatown has felt the gate’s absence.
"It will be an emotional moment when it actually goes up because we've been through quite a bit," Lee said.
After two men were killed in the community on the same day last spring, city councillors and the mayor acknowledged Chinatown's needs have been neglected for years.
"Council’s decision to fund the gate’s rebuild is another example of the commitment the City has made in Chinatown’s recovery, which will create a beneficial ripple effect throughout Edmonton," city spokesperson Christina Chu wrote in a statement.
"The original Harbin Gate is currently in storage and we are working with the Chinatown community to discuss options for the piece."
There is still no timeline for when the new Harbin Gate will be installed. The city is working with a team in China to finalize the design before construction can start.
"It’s a validation of the community and a big group of people participating in this mainstream society," Pon said.
A rendering of the new Harbin Gate in Edmonton (Credit: Sandy Pon.)
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Loss of pollinators leading to drop in healthy food production and more excess deaths: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media
Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation as he promotes a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls.
Chief: Student wounded teacher while she was teaching class
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
University of Calgary opens new business school building
Business students at the University of Calgary now have access to a brand new building.
-
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
Saskatoon doctor named to Order of Canada for pioneering work in medical robotics
A professor at the University of Saskatchewan is getting high honours for his work in the field of medicine.
-
Newest ideas and technology on display at Western Canadian Crop Production Show
Prairieland Park is playing host to the 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show this week, with the newest ideas and technology as well as eco-friendly and cost effective products being showcased.
Regina
-
SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.
-
Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP
White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.
-
More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan
Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto residents say they wait up to 24 hours after 911 calls as chief promises to increase response times
Sergio de Ilzarbe came home from his Christmas holidays to find his window smashed in and part of his home ransacked.
-
Second 26-year sewage leak into Lake Ontario discovered in Hamilton
An investigation into a leak that’s been spilling Hamilton sewage into Lake Ontario for 26 years has revealed that another pipe is also dumping waste into the water.
-
Six people injured in 8-vehicle collision involving school bus on Hwy. 403 ramp in Oakville
Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a vacuum truck on Highway 403 in Oakville.
Montreal
-
City plans to crack down on vacant storefronts along Montreal's St-Laurent Blvd.
The City of Montreal wants to do something about all the empty buildings and vacant lots along St-Laurent Blvd. with a new bylaw to crack down on building owners.
-
Man pleads guilty after 2021 Lafontaine tunnel protest against COVID-19 health measures
A group of men accused of blocking traffic in Montreal's Lafontaine tunnel to protest COVID-19 public health measures chose to fight the charges in court without any lawyers.
-
Young man, 18, killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North
An 18-year-old man was found dead in an SUV early Monday morning in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service will remain disrupted Tuesday morning
Transit riders can expect that Line 1 service and R1 service will be the same Tuesday morning as it was on Monday, with trains running in loops in the west and east ends of the line and R1 bus service between the east end and downtown.
-
Mayor defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Kitchener
-
-
Encampment residents concerned after removal notices left on some tents
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
Prince Harry's memoir generating buzz in Waterloo region
Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated autobiography 'Spare' hits store shelves Tuesday morning and the book is already generating a lot of buzz thanks to bombshell interviews Harry has done to promote the memoir.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Winnipeg
-
Four people being treated in urgent care following fire inside Victoria Hospital
Four people are being treated in urgent care after a fire broke out inside Victoria Hospital Monday morning.
-
Manitoba premier addresses departing MLAs, says cabinet shuffle coming
For the first time in 2023, Premier Heather Stefanson addressed media members face to face, discussing the number of MLAs announcing their plans to not seek re-election in the fall, as well as a possible shuffle to the cabinet.
-
Missing Flin Flon woman found dead
A missing Flin Flon woman, who has been missing since Dec. 31, has been found dead.
Vancouver
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people found dead at home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area: RCMP
Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. speeding up registration for internationally trained nurses
New funding to assess applications from internationally trained nurses could see candidates registered to work in British Columbia in months instead of years, officials announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Fatal house fire in Comox, B.C., believed to be accidental
Investigators now say an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people in Comox, B.C., on Friday afternoon was accidental, possibly caused by smoking cigarettes or portable heaters.
-
Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C. Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.