'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown

A rendering of the new Harbin Gate in Edmonton (Credit: Sandy Pon.) A rendering of the new Harbin Gate in Edmonton (Credit: Sandy Pon.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island