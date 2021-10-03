'It would've been Sierra’s Grade 9 prom this year': Vigil remembers slain Edmonton teen

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out

W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener