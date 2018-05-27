The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning involving ground veal from the Italian Centre Shop in Edmonton and Calgary due to possible E. coli contamination.

Messinger Meats is recalling Veal – Ground Alberta 13095 packed on May 7 with a best before date of May 28, and packed on May 14 with a best before date of June 4.

CFIA says these products should be thrown out or taken back to the store.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not necessarily look or smell spoiled, the agency said, but it can make consumers sick. Symptoms may include nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea, CFIA said.

More to come…