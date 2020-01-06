EDMONTON -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson Monday morning to discuss Edmonton's priorities and the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The meeting comes six weeks to the day since Freeland first met with Iveson.

"We're glad to have you here, as always, and really appreciate the open dialogue between local government leaders and federal government," Iveson told Freeland before the meeting.

Freeland said she would brief Iveson on USMCA and seek his support, and hear his priorities for this "amazing city."

The deputy prime minister will meet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary Tuesday before she travels north to Grande Prairie and Peace River "to hear a little bit more about rural concerns."