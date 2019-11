EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will meet with Canada's new deputy prime minister Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Toronto MP Chrystia Freeland as his deputy prime minister in last week's cabinet shuffle.

Freeland was born in Peace River, Alta., and went to high school in Edmonton.

The new deputy prime minister is expected to work with western leaders to improve Ottawa's relationship with Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Freeland is scheduled to meet with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe next week.