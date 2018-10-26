Mayor Don Iveson has commented on the death of three cats in the City of Edmonton’s custody.

“I’m very saddened to hear about what happened to the cats,” Iveson said Friday, a day after the Alberta SPCA laid non-criminal charges against the city, three Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) employees, and a veterinary.

“I think we’re all relived that it’s being properly investigated, that people are being held accountable.”

The SPCA received a complaint in July about three cats suffering distress and dying under the ACCC’s care in May.

On Thursday, the city said the cats were transferred—under a feral cat pilot program—by the ACCC to another city facility just before they died.

“We’re unsure of the exact reason why they died,” said David Aitken, the branch manager with Community Standards. “They died as part of the relocation from our facility to the intended waste facility.”

The city has received criticism for not disclosing the cats’ cause of death.

“We are troubled that while the City held a press conference on Thursday afternoon, it refused to elaborate on the circumstances that led to the cats’ [sic] dying,” Animal Justice Executive Director Camille Labchuk said.

The city and its workers are scheduled to appear in court December 12.

With files from David Ewasuk