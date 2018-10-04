

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Mayor Don Iveson was given the name “Day Star,” which in Cree translates to kîsikâw acâhkos, in honour of the city’s efforts in reconciliation and indigenous awareness.

More than 8,000 employees have completed a unique training that highlights the impacts of residential schools, and encourages dialogue on reconciliation in the workplace.

The city’s manager Linda Cochrane and Talent Management and Support Services Branch Manager Jeff MacPherson were also gifted with their own spirit names.

Cochraine was given the name, Grandmother Fox, which in Cree translates to notokwew mahkêsîs.

And MacPherson received the name, White Raven--ewâpiskisit kâhkâkiw.

The City of Edmonton External Elders Knowledge Keepers Advisory Committee awarded the names Thursday.